Multiple Civilians, Cops Injured by Mass Shooter in Illinois

Law enforcement officials apprehended an individual who reportedly shot several persons, including civilians and police, at a warehouse site in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday.

Following initial reports of an active shooter, several schools were placed on lockdown, and residents in the area were advised to avoid traveling near the site. Kendall County officials were first called to the scene at roughly 1:35 p.m. local time. Responding to the scene were various cops from the area, several medical units and SWAT teams.

Although Aurora police has indicated that they were responding to shooter at the Arlo Steel company at 641 Archer Avenue, reports also indicated a police presence at a Henry Pratt building, which is located just south of the Arlo warehouse.

​Megan Jones, a local reporter for the Beacon News, tweeted out that the Aurora police are "requesting as many ambulances as possible for an active shooter with many injuries."

Though it's presently unclear how many injuries and fatalities have resulted from the shooting, local media reports suggest multiple civilians have been shot and that as many as four officers were also wounded. According to WGN9, officers are in stable condition, however, officials have yet to confirm injuries suffered by victims.

The Daily Herald reported that many of the victims were airlifted to the Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

