Trump to Seek $8Bln More for Wall After Declaring State of Emergency - Reports

An administration official source told NBC News that Trump will announce he seeks an additional $8 billion for wall construction.
According to the source, along with the funds allocated by Congress, Trump is seeking to get $600 million from the Treasury Department's drug forfeiture fund, $2.5 billion from the Defense Department's drug interdiction program and $3.5 billion from the military construction budget.
Declaring the state of emergency will allow the president to redirect funds from ministries bypassing congressional approval.
Trump is set to deliver remarks on the national security and humanitarian crisis on the US southern border from the White House’s Rose Garden on Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT), according to the president’s public schedule released on Thursday.
