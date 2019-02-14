Register
00:43 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dion Cini, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, waves 'Trump 2020' banner at Disneyland

    US Man Banned From Disneyland After Raising Trump 2020 Banner on Ride (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Radio Underland
    US
    Get short URL
    160

    Dion Cini, a longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump, was banned from the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, this week after he opted to display a "Trump 2020" banner at an attraction site.

    Wanting to spread the word of his support for Trump, Cini executed what he calls "Operation Flag Drop," which involved displaying his banner on the side of the Mark Twain Riverboat attraction. The sign read: "Re-elect Donald J Trump. Keep America Great!"

    Video footage shared on social media shows Cini and a friend holding the banner up as some parkgoers yell out in support and others in disgust. Some can be heard saying "all lives matter," "immigrant lives matter" and, of course, "f**k Trump."

    ​Jennifer Elliott, a visitor who spotted the banner as she was making her way to the park's Critter Country area, told the Orange County Register that she immediately disapproved of the message.

    "This is the happiest place on Earth; that kind of political agenda doesn't belong in the park," she told the outlet. "We hear about politics every day. I come to Disney to escape it. I was appalled and kind of dumbstruck."

    Cini and his friend were apprehended by park security officials and local police officers after their Wednesday stunt. Although Anaheim police did not take either individual into custody at the time, Cini later posted on Facebook that he'd been banned from the park.

    In a statement, Disney explained that Cini was removed from the grounds because the use of large banners is not allowed due to safety risks.

    "We welcome all guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners are not permitted," Liz Jaeger, spokesperson for the park, told the Register. "This person has been previously warned, and we have taken appropriate steps to address his behavior."

    'F**ck Trump': Syrian Football Fans Unfold Banner Slamming US Strikes
    © Photo : YouTube/Syriana Analysis
    'F*ck Trump': Syrian Football Fans Unfold Banner Slamming US Strikes (VIDEO)

    This wasn't the first time that Cini had bumped heads with Disney officials. The New Yorker, who is a former US Marine, was previously banned twice from Florida's Walt Disney World last year in September and November, when he showed off pro-Trump signage at the popular vacation spot.

    Local media reports indicate that Cini was reportedly taken off Disney World's blacklist after the September incident, but was added once more after the November stunt at Splash Mountain.

    Cini is also known for kayaking around the Big Apple with his Trump banner and displaying another at a Broadway play.

    Related:

    Trump to Declare National Emergency - US Senate Majority Leader
    'Ready for Circus': Ivanka Trump Roasted Over Awkward 1970s-Inspired Outfit
    Twitter Wild as Cheney's Doctor Suggests WH 'Hiding' Something on Trump's Exam
    Maduro Slams Trump-Duque Meeting as 'Feast of Hatred Toward Venezuela'
    Presidents Trump and Duque Get Closer to Military Intervention in Venezuela
    Tags:
    Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Dion Cini, Donald Trump, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse