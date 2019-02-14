Register
18:25 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Famous pop singer Michael Jackson points to some hundred fans during a press conference at Munich's Olympic stadium Wednesday, June 9, 1999. Jackson visited the Bavarian capital to promote his charity concert Michael Jackson and Friends on June 27, 1999

    Secret Why Michael Jackson’s Skin Changed Colour REVEALED

    © AP Photo / Uwe Lein
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    Since the King of Pop’s death in 2009, debates around the extravagant changes to his appearance and child abuse allegations have not died down. While the latter were fuelled by a recent documentary that the Jackson family has criticised, the history of his cosmetic surgeries and secret health problems have been disclosed in an autopsy report.

    By the time of his death, Michael Jackson’s body was covered in scars, believed to be the result of numerous cosmetic surgeries, the British newspaper Mirror reports, citing the star’s autopsy report recently published in full. The singer, who died from an anesthetic overdose at the age of 50 in 2009, had surgical marks on his skin behind his ears and on either side of the nostrils as well at the base of his neck, his arms and wrist, according to the post-mortem report.

    Doctors concluded that the singer got these scars during numerous cosmetic surgeries, the British tabloid reports. Apart from these undesirable marks, Jackson also apparently had several cosmetic tattoos made, including the pink inked liner around his lips and a darkened bald patch on his head to conceal the results of a fire accident on the set of a Pepsi commercial in the 1980s.

    The autopsy also reportedly set the record straight about the debates around Jackson’s changing skin colour, which he insisted to be the result of vitiligo, a condition when the skin partially loses its pigmentation.

    The newspaper cites Dr Christopher Rogers, who oversaw the post-mortem probe, and confirmed these claims.

    "So, some areas of the skin appear light and others appear dark", he said.

    Apart from the traces of changes that Jackson voluntarily underwent in the course of his life, his body also bears the marks of the paramedics’ struggle to save his life during its final minutes. These CPR attempts, which turned out to be in vain, reportedly caused chest bruising and cracked ribs.

    READ MORE: ‘Public Lynching’: Michael Jackson’s Family Condemns New Documentary’s Claims

    Ahead of the tenth anniversary of his tragic death, the star is making headlines again as the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland",  screened for the first time in January ahead of its public premiere,  delved into claims by two men who are now in their 30s, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, that Jackson sexually molested them when they were children. Jackson's family released a statement censuring the film, saying that they “can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him”.

    In 2005, Jackson was acquitted in a criminal trial in California, after he was accused of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo.

    The trial, which lasted almost 18 months, found Jackson not guilty on four counts of molesting a minor, four counts of intoxicating a minor in order to molest him, one count of attempted child molestation and one count of conspiring to hold the boy captive at his Neverland Ranch (Jackson's property in Santa Barbara County, California).

    Related:

    Annie, Are You Ok? Michael Jackson 'Returns' to Danish Mall Amid Controversy
    ‘Public Lynching’: Michael Jackson’s Family Condemns New Documentary’s Claims
    Michael Jackson’s Mom Knew of Money Paid to Little Boys’ Parents, Says Sister
    Michael Jackson Earns More From Beyond Grave Than He Did Alive - Reports
    Tags:
    skin color, Cosmetic Surgery, death, autopsy, Michael Jackson, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse