Five Passengers Injured in 'Chaotic, Scary' Turbulence Incident (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Five Delta Airlines flight passengers have been injured as a result of severe turbulence during a flight from Orange County, California to Seattle, NBC reported.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the incident occurred after the plane departed from the Californian city of Santa Ana and headed for Seattle, Washington. There were 63 people on board, including four crew members.

Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019​

The pilot made an emergency landing in the city of Reno, Nevada, according to NBC. The three injured were sent to the hospital upon landing.

Delta 5673 because of turbulence flight diverted to Reno today. Chaotic And scary but people showed up as their best selves. #Delta,#weatherchannel, #reno, #turbulancedivertsflight, pic.twitter.com/v8zvsk6hjK — barbara belcher (@barbara08100912) February 14, 2019

Airline representatives have apologised for the incident.