US House to Vote on $1 Trillion Spending Bill No One Has Read

The lawmakers will have less than 24 hours to review what is expected to be a 1,000-page document.

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a $1 trillion spending bill on Thursday evening, but no Republican lawmaker has seen the text yet, the legislators told The Daily Caller.

"No one has seen the final wording of a long and complicated bill we will be expected to vote on tomorrow evening," Republican Maryland Rep. Andy Harris said in an interview. "That's no way to run a legislature."

"Pelosi and the Democrats promised a full 72 hours to review legislation," an unnamed senior conservative congressional aide added. "But now we're voting on a massive, probably thousands-page long conference report tomorrow, and we haven't even seen text the day before? This is worse than under Speaker [Paul] Ryan."

Other lawmakers compared the situation to the Obamacare debacle, with Republican Study Chairman Rep. Mike Johnson saying that "you must pass it to find out what is in it."

"This bill is expected to be well over 1,000 pages, and we will potentially have less than 24 hours to digest it. This is absurd," he added.

The bicameral and bipartisan Homeland Security funding conference committee signaled last week that lawmakers are approaching a border security deal, an issue which previously sent the US government into a 35-day shutdown. However, while Democrats gave in to Republicans' demands for border wall funding, they also demanded a cap on the number of illegal immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, bringing the talks to a new stalemate, the Daily Caller reports.

The agreement reportedly includes $1.375 billion in funding for the construction of 55 miles of bollard walling on the US-Mexico border, which is far less than the $5 billion US President Donald Trump demanded, but far more than the $1 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally offered.

"When one bemoans the swamp, look no further than spending a trillion dollars and jamming through legislation when none of us have even seen it," Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy told The Daily Caller News Foundation. "We should be a ‘no' on such incompetence, even if it weren't perpetuating drunken spending and failing to actually secure the border."