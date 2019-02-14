US House Passes Resolution to End Involvement in Yemen War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives has approved a resolution calling for the withdrawal of US armed forces from Yemen and ending support for the Saudi-led coalition’s campaign in the country.

The Democratic-led House on Wednesday voted 248 to 177 to approve the measure, which will now go to the Senate.

If passed, the resolution would direct President Donald Trump to remove all US forces from Yemen within 30 days unless Congress gives its approval for military deployments to the country. It would also end US military support for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The removal order is designed to force the executive branch of the US government to respect the 1973 War Powers Act, which deprives the president of the ability to commit US forces to potential hostilities without legislative approval.

The Senate passed the resolution in December, but the Republican-controlled House blocked it.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Multiple human rights organizations have criticized the coalition for indiscriminate bombings which have result in significant civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe.