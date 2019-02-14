Register
01:20 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)

    US Intensifies Sabotage Campaign on Iran’s Missiles, Space Program – Report

    © AFP 2018 / Mahmood Hosseini /TASNIM NEWS
    US
    Get short URL
    212

    The US initiated and “accelerated” a secret program to sabotage Iran’s rocket and missile tests as part of a campaign to weaken Tehran’s military and suffocate its economy, the New York Times reports.

    The two most recent failed launches reportedly occurred January 15 and February 5. The Times noted that determining the US program's success is not possible but that the attempted launches were thwarted "within minutes." The launch failures match up with a pattern extending back 11 years: two-thirds of Iran's orbital launches have been failures over this period, while the average failure rate for comparable launches is 5 percent, the report concludes.

    "We won't stand by while the regime threatens international security," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a January 3 announcement, adding that "Iran plans to fire off Space Launch Vehicles with virtually the same technology as ICBMs." ICBMs refers to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    ​It's been widely reported that the US weaponized computer worms against Iran in the late 2000s with Stuxnet, a high-level software program credited with "escaping the digital realm to wreak physical destruction" to sabotage centrifuges at Iranian nuclear plants, Wired magazine has reported.

    It's worth noting that a new Trump White House sabotage campaign against the Iranian space launches would be unlikely to put Tehran into a state of shock. Back in 2016, a senior Iranian military commander Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced that Iran's enemies sought to "repeat their nuclear sabotage in the missile area," Iran's Press TV reported.

    Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Division, may have been referring to Stuxnet or sanctions Washington had imposed on Iran for testing ballistic missiles, Press TV noted at the time.

    Israeli Prime minister Netanyahu prepares to deliver a statement at the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem, ahead of UN the Security Council discussion on Hezbollah's tunnels into Israel, on December 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Freudian Slip or Not? Israeli PM’s Office Deletes Tweet Citing ‘Interest in War With Iran’

    "After the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or simply the Iran nuclear deal], most of the focus of the intelligence services, especially by the Americans, has turned to the missile issue," the brigadier general said in 2016.

    John Bolton, the US national security adviser, confirmed in September that the White House had authorized "offensive cyber operations" to deter foreign adversaries, the Washington Post reported at the time.

    Related:

    Israeli PM’s Office Deletes Tweet Citing ‘Interest in War With Iran’
    Ex-US Air Force Intelligence Agent Charged With Spying for Iran
    UN Court Allows Iran to Proceed With Bid to Recover $1.75 Bln Frozen by US
    Netanyahu to Iran: Attack Us and 'It Will Be the Last Anniversary You Celebrate'
    Iran to Continue Developing Missile Program - President Rouhani
    Tags:
    ICBMs, Stuxnet, Trump, Pompeo, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok