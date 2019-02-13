Register
00:01 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prototype 1 of the Non-Line-of-Sight Cannon

    $30 Billion Down the Drain: Five Launched and Trashed Pentagon Projects

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    6224

    Dramatic geopolitical changes at the end of the 20th century prompted the Pentagon to repeatedly review it doctrine, resulting in a number of abandoned military projects. The National Interest has outlined five flawed initiatives which cost American taxpayers $30 billion.

    The US' defence budget still remains the biggest in the world, but that doesn't mean taxpayers' money has always been spent wisely. The National Interest has listed five five hi-tech Pentagon weapons programmes that Washington eventually nixed, thus squandering $30 billion.

    The Future Combat System (FCS) programme is the army's most expensive failure, effectively burning $18.1 billion, according to the media outlet.

    The modernisation initiative was developed between 2003 and 2009 and envisaged the creation of new brigades empowered by a fleet of ground tanks and troop carriers.

    "The FCS was intended to field not just a system, but an entire brigade, a system of systems, with novel technologies integrated by means of an advanced wireless network," a 2010 RAND report said. "Moreover, the FCS-equipped brigade would operate with new doctrine that was being developed and tested along with the materiel components of the unit".

    F-35
    © Photo: Public Domain / Robert Sullivan
    Pentagon Assessment on Troubled F-35 Program Raises Questions, Concerns
    However the ambitious project raised questions about its efficiency and proved more expensive than it had been initially estimated and finally, in 2009 then-Defence Secretary Robert Gates brought it to naught.

    The Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, a stealth armed reconnaissance and attack helicopter, сost American taxpayers $7.9 billion in development.

    The super-stealthy light attack helicopter concept originated in the Cold War era with the programme kicked off by 1991. Two stealthy RAH-66 prototypes were built and underwent flight testing between 1996 and 2004. The RAH-66's body was made of radar-absorbing materials to minimise its radar cross section. Boasting the ferry range of 1,200, the chopper was expected to carry a significant load of anti-tank missiles.

    However, testing performed in 2003 exposed serious technical challenges and prompted concerns about the RAH-66 survivability. Moreover, as Time Magazine highlighted in 2012, citing military officer and physician Dr. James B. Williams, "the battlefield for which Comanche was designed had grown less probable" as the world changed dramatically between 1982 and 2004.

    A frontal view of four B-61 nuclear free-fall bombs on a bomb cart
    CC0
    US' INF Treaty Withdrawal Raises ‘Fears of a Renewed Full-On Arms Race' - Watchdog
    Third place in the list of the most expensive projects that never came to fruition is shared by the "Brilliant Anti-Tank Munition" (BAT) and the Crusader self-propelled howitzer projects, which costed $2.2 billion apiece.

    The BATs were miniature guided rockets designed to be fired from M270 multiple-rocket artillery systems and capable of independently identifying and attacking armoured vehicles. Like RAH-66, the BAT programme originated Cold War times. 

    After the collapse of the Soviet Union there was no need for the Pentagon to tackle the threat of the adversary's "tank hordes" and the project was abandoned in 2003.

    To sweeten the pill, as The National Interest noted, "at least the BATS was later adapted into miniature GBU-44/B Viper Strike glide bombs employed by drones and Marine KC-130J gunship/tankers".

    For its part, the next-generation XM2001 Crusader, a self-propelled howitzer (SPH), that was developed in the 1990s and initially scheduled for fielding by 2008, turned out to be heavy, unwieldy and not corresponding to the needs of rapidly changing environment.

    As the New York Times highlighted in 2001, an advisory panel appointed by Secretary of Defence Donald H. Rumsfeld called upon the Pentagon to cancel the Crusader programme, "along with an array of other weapons programs designed, in the panel's view, for cold-war-like battles" which brought the project to the end in 2002.

    Pershing II missiles
    CC0
    Ex-Reagan Adm. Official Rubbishes US Claims of Russian INF Violations, Outlines 3 Reasons Why Trump Tore Up Treaty
    The Ground Combat Vehicle (GCV) is the Department of Defence's latest failure, costing the US over $1 billion. The project, which was axed in February 2014, envisaged the creation of "networked" vehicles with improved survivability, state-of-the-art mobility and power management functions. However, it was the GVC's excessive 60-tonnes weight that prompted the US Congress to push for the programme's cancellation.

    According to the National Interest, the Pentagon is now working on its new Next-Generation Combat Vehicle. However, only time will tell whether the new military endeavour will prove efficient or join the list of failed Pentagon defence spending programmes. 

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Meets Afghan President, Officials on Surprise Afghanistan Trip
    Acting Pentagon Chief Arrives in Afghanistan for Unannounced Visit
    Pentagon Needs to Improve Online Propaganda, Top Official Says
    Pentagon Official: No Plans to Develop New Missiles After End of INF Treaty
    Pentagon Repositions 250 Troops to Border in Response to Migrant Caravan
    Tags:
    wasted money, military budget, military, arms, Cold War, RAND Corporation, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, USSR, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse