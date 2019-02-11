Trump's Advisers Consider Holding Trump-Xi Summit in Florida in March - Reports

According to the news portal, the possibility has been informally discussed by US president's advisers, who called Mar-a-Lago a "likely" venue for the next Trump-Xi summit. The sources stressed, however, that nothing had been agreed on yet, the news portal added.
On February 7, Trump said that no new meetings with the Chinese leader had been scheduled yet.
The summit between Trump and Xi is set to become an important part of ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing, which have been involved in a trade dispute since the summer of 2018. At the G20 Summit in Argentina late last year, the presidents agreed to a 90-day truce to negotiate a new trade agreement. The truce is set to end on March 1.
