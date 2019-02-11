Trump's Advisers Consider Holding Trump-Xi Summit in Florida in March - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's advisers are mulling over the possibility of holding Trump's next meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the president's estate in the US Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, in mid-March, the Axios news portal reported on Monday, citing sources in the White House.

According to the news portal, the possibility has been informally discussed by US president's advisers, who called Mar-a-Lago a "likely" venue for the next Trump-Xi summit. The sources stressed, however, that nothing had been agreed on yet, the news portal added.

At the same time, another source told the news portal that the advisers had been considering other locations as well, including Beijing, and it was still unclear whether the two leaders would meet at all.

On February 7, Trump said that no new meetings with the Chinese leader had been scheduled yet.

The summit between Trump and Xi is set to become an important part of ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing, which have been involved in a trade dispute since the summer of 2018. At the G20 Summit in Argentina late last year, the presidents agreed to a 90-day truce to negotiate a new trade agreement. The truce is set to end on March 1.