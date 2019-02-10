Trump Claims Democrats Want Another Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in US history, caused by the Democrats’ refusal to approve Trump’s demand of $5.7 billion in spending on southern border security, came to an end after the president agreed to reopen the government and sign a temporary budget for government agencies through 15 February.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Democrats may desire another government shutdown as they want a “new subject” to turn the public attention away from issues such as the controversy with Virginia governor’s yearbook photo.

As The Independent points out, the president’s statement came as negotiators on Capitol Hill remain at an impasse over funding for Trump’s proposed wall along the border with Mexico, while the acting White House chief of staff also warned that a new shutdown is not off the table.

It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address. Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 февраля 2019 г.

​And now, Trump argues, the “terrible offers” made by the Democrats to the Border Committee lead him to believe that they want to divert the attention from the matters which are detrimental to their agenda, even if it means causing another government shutdown.

Earlier, the US president agreed to reopen the government and sign a temporary budget for government agencies through February 15.

