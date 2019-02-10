Man Mows Down Pedestrians in California, Injuring at Least 9 - Police

According to police, multiple people were still trapped under the perpetrator's vehicle when law enforcement arrived. As police said, at the time of the incident "hundreds of people were on the sidewalk, nearby parking lots and outside restaurants and bars".

Police arrested a man who mowed down pedestrians in his red Toyota Tacoma in Fullerton, California at about 1:45 a.m. local time. As law enforcement specified, he is suspected to have been acting under the influence of drugs and has been charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and causing great bodily injury.

FPD arrests male driver for felony DUI drugs after he strikes 9 pedestrians with his truck in Downtown Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/LA1Vhqkk0k — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) February 10, 2019

Police have identified the driver as Christopher Solis, 22, of Anaheim. According to law enforcement, a total of 10 people, between 18 and 49 years old, were subsequently taken to the hospital with injuries that were moderate to critical and life-threatening. As police stated there were nine victims, it's unclear if Solis is one of them.