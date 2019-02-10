Ozzy Osbourne Treated in Intensive Care Amid Pneumonia Concerns

British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, the US-based 70-year-old former Black Sabbath lead singer, was admitted to an intensive care unit amid amid "grave concerns he could develop pneumonia", according to The Sun.

Osborne is getting stronger every day and is now over "the worst" of his illness, The Sun reported. On Wednesday, the legendary musician's wife Sharon Arden tweeted that her husband was in hospital due to a complication of the flu that caused bronchitis. For three days, his wife and children were at his bedside.

The recovering Osborne has already been transferred from intensive care to a separate room. According to the newspaper, the musician could be discharged from the hospital by the end of Sunday.

"The worst is over, he smiles again and cannot wait to return to the stage," said the source, as quoted by The Sun.

In late January, it was reported that the 70-year-old singer, scheduled for the tour "No More Tours 2", had postponed concerts in Europe because of the threat of pneumonia.