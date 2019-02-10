Register
10 February 2019
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton takes part in the Women for Women International Luncheon in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2017.

    Hillary Clinton Mocked Online for Claiming There's No Emergency at US Border

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Donald Trump has called the situation on the US southern border a "humanitarian and security crisis", describing undocumented immigration as the main factor boosting illegal drug trade, human trafficking and other crimes in the region. Democratic lawmakers, however, have rejected his push for a border wall, which he said would tackle the crisis.

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has challenged President Donald Trump on border security, claiming that there's no crisis at the southern border and that Trump should not invoke emergency powers to build a long-promised wall.

    "I just don't think you should call national emergencies, unless there truly is a national emergency," Clinton said in a fresh episode of Showtime's documentary series The Circus. "There's no national emergency at out border, and he's frustrated because he cannot even convince his own party to support his requests."

    "And he shouldn't be breaking new ground and causing precedents that really could come back to haunt not him, but haunt our country," Clinton insisted, suggesting that Trump should instead "go through regular" order and work with the Congress.

    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans last week questioning the methods used by the FBI to apply for a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US House Democrats Reopen Russiagate Probe, Send Mueller Dozens of Transcripts

    She went on to say that Democratic lawmakers are just as supportive about border security, but they are at odds with his claims that a border wall is the only remedy.

    Clinton also said she was looking forward to the widely anticipated release of Special Counsel Mueller's report on the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia.

    "I think anyone in a position of responsibility has a duty to keep American people informed, and I would expect that duty to be fulfilled, and if there is a report, that report should be sent to the Congress and made public."

    Her remarks have triggered a mixed reaction, with some commenters accusing Clinton, who was then US Secretary of State, of overlooking warning signs ahead of the infamous 2012 attack on US diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya, which killed four diplomatic workers including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

    ​Hillary Clinton claims that there is no national emergency at the border. 

    ​Just like there wasn’t an emergency in Benghazi — she has no credibility

    And others suggested that she should go to the border to learn about the perceived crisis first-hand.

    ​Clinton claims no border crisis! Right!! still spouting the same old Democrat talking points! Has she been to the border? Resist and refuse to admit the truth.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of calling a national emergency, which would enable him to divert military funds for his border wall, bypassing the Congress. While his critics argue that demands for a wall on the Mexico border are designed to mobilise the conservative base, Trump insists that this project would help the nation stem gang violence, drug smuggling and human trafficking on the southern border.

    Stark disagreements over border security funding in the Congress led to a lapse in federal funding and a 35-day partial shutdown of government agencies, the longest in US history. Trump ordered to re-open the government on 25 January, threatening however that he would repeat the shutdown if he does not get the money he wants for the border wall project.

