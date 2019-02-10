Trump Says Dems Trying to Win 2020 Elections After Tense Hearing with Acting AG

The President was infuriated with the way the House Judiciary Committee treated the acting Attorney General, posting a tweet that said “when the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn!” while claiming that with their fierce line of questions, the Democrats were “trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win.”

Whitaker appeared in front of the House Judiciary Committee, where Democrats attacked him with questions regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and other topics, the Hill reported. The acting Attorney General repeatedly refused to discuss his conversations with Trump.

Whitaker faced an endless barrage of questions from Democratic lawmakers during his testimony, to the point where he had to tell Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler that his time for questioning had run out.

“Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up,” Whitaker said, drawing gasps from the panel and a shocked crowd, adding: “I am here voluntarily. We have agreed to five-minute rounds.”

Nadler also requested that Whitaker come back before the panel in the coming weeks for a deposition to answer questions regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of claims that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the election, saying the allegations have been made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's opponent in the 2016 election as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption, while Trump has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."