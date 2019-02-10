Chris Christie Says Biden Has the Best Chance to Beat Trump in 2020

Christie was asked during a show segment devoted to discussing possible Democratic Party nominees if there were any Democrats who have his signature “in-your-face approach” to dealing with the opposition, to which the former governor responded with “thank God no.”
“I think Bernie has a little bit of that. You know, Bernie doesn’t back down to anybody and when Bernie’s got a point of view, he’s gonna say it and he doesn’t really sugarcoat anything. So I think Sanders is one of those people,” he said.
Yet when asked about who would be the Democrats’ best choice to run in 2020, Christie replied that it is Obama-era Vice president Biden who Trump should be most concerned about.
“I think the one that the President would be most afraid of if he can stay in his lane is Biden. And the reason why is Biden could go to Ohio and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Michigan and appeal to white working-class voters. And if he does that, he only has to peel off 7,000-10,000 votes in each one of those states, and he only has to win two of them,” he said.
Among Republicans, US President Donald Trump has the support of 72 percent in the latest GOP primary survey, according to McLaughlin & Associates statistics.
