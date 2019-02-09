Register
21:23 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Border Wall: Hungary Backs Trump's Push to Protect US From Illegal Migration

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The central European country became the bloc’s frontier amid the 2015 migration crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and Africa headed to the EU, seeking a better life. According to the Hungarian foreign minister, border barriers have helped Budapest successfully reduce illegal migration.

    Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has told Breitbart that his country understands Donald Trump’s “endeavour to protect the people and the country of the US from illegal migration”, which previously led to the longest partial government shutdown in American history. He insisted that from its relatively recent experience, Hungary “understood that without a physical infrastructure, basically, it is impossible to make sure that no illegal migrants come in”.

    “So we understand his endeavour very much, and what I can tell you is that since we consider the US as an ally and as a friend, the only thing we can do is cross our fingers that he succeeds with protecting the citizens of the US”, the diplomat stated, expressing his hope that the American people would benefit from Trump’s future success “without any kind of willingness to interfere into domestic issues”.

    Szijjártó cited his country’s own experience in dealing with illegal migrants, noting, however, that the Hungarian border is much shorter compared to the American southern border. He stated that Trump’s approach is similar to Hungary’s, as Budapest has also resorted to building a layered border barrier to ensure the security of the country and its people, which he described as “an obligation of the state”. The massive influx of illegal migrants prompted them to build infrastructure to prevent illegal border crossing.

    “Basically, what I can tell you is that regardless of the continuous attempt to break in, we were successful to protect the border, because if you have physical infrastructure, and you have well-trained personnel there, you can basically make it impossible for people to violate your border”, he said.

    According to the Hungarian government, the number of illegal border crossings has dropped from over 391,000 in 2015 to fewer than 2,000 in 2017 and 2018 combined. At the same time, the minister described the border situation at the beginning of the 2015 migrant crisis as “terrible”, with thousands violating the Hungarian border, which means “disrespect towards a country”, according to him.

    “They have rejected any kind of co-operation with the local authorities; they have not gone to the designated areas for migrants; they have occupied public areas; they have threatened the people; with their behaviour they have frightened the people”, he stated emphasizing that migrants not showing respect towards the host country’s regulations and its way of life, rules of behaviour, culture and people was “unacceptable”.

    The Hungarian government has long been critical of the EU's open-door border policy, rejecting migrant relocation quotas and setting up border fences. In September, Prime Minister Viktor Orban made it plain that  Hungary would not change its policy concerning illegal migration and that it would stand up to the European Union "if needed".

    READ MORE: Hungary May Be Unable to Stop Possible Migration Attack on Its Border – Official

    Budapest's stance prodded the European Commission to launch its first infringement procedure against Hungary over its asylum legislation in December 2015. Hungary, in particular, set up border fences and enhanced border control with neighbouring Serbia.

    Related:

    Trump's Border Wall: 'Unlikely the Democrats Are Going to Give In' - Scholar
    Trump Says US to Build 'Human Wall' on Mexico Border if Necessary
    White House: Trump to Move Forward Building US-Mexican Border Wall in 21 Days
    EU Commission Intensifying Legal Procedure Against Hungary Over Migrant Row
    Hungary May Be Unable to Stop Possible Migration Attack on Its Border – Official
    Hungary to Keep Rejecting Migrant Quotas Despite EU Sanctions Threat - FM
    Tags:
    border control, border wall, illegal migrants, Donald Trump, Hungary, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Sky-High Glamour: Russian & Soviet Air Hostesses
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse