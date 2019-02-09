US, North Korea Agree on Hanoi For Second Trump-Kim Summit

US President Donald Trump announced Friday via Twitter that the second summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 and 28.

"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un," Trump told his followers. "I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!"

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Prior to the confirmation from Trump, South Korean media outlets had hinted at Hanoi being the site of their next summit. Other possible locations included Singapore, Mongolia and Switzerland.

Kim and Trump previously held their first-ever summit in June 2018 at the Capella Hotel in Singapore. The meeting concluded with a four-point declaration to establish new bilateral relations, build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, commit to denuclearization and repatriate the remains of US soldiers killed during the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice agreement.