Register
03:17 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax looks over a briefing book prior to the start of the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago.

    Second Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax of Sexual Assault

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A second woman has come forward to accuse Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her. Meredith Watson says Fairfax raped her in 2000 while they were studying at Duke University together.

    Watson, 38, did not speak Friday, but said in a written statement shared by her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, that she told several classmates and friends about the encounter after it happened. She characterized it as "premeditated and aggressive," and the statement notes, "The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship."

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Northam made a statement and answered questions about the late term abortion bill that was killed in committee.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Grassroots Organizer Demands Ralph Northam Resign

    "At this time, Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character," Smith said in the statement. "She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages."

    However, the statement makes clear that Watson doesn't think Fairfax should stay in office.

    Smith provided an email exchange from 2016 between Watson and a friend from Duke named Milagros Joye Brown. Brown had invited Smith and other Duke alumni to a campaign fundraiser for Fairfax, and Watson wrote back to her: "Molly, Justin raped me in college and I don't want to hear anything about him. Please, please, please remove me from any future emails about him please."

    "I will not resign," Fairfax said in a statement Friday. "I demand a full investigation into these unsubstantiated and false allegations… I have never forced myself on anyone ever."

    "I will clear my good name, and I have nothing to hide," the statement continues. "I have passed two full field background checks by the FBI and run for office in two highly contested elections with nothing like this being raised before."

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    Blackface, Sexual Assault Roil Virginia Politics

    Watson is the second woman to accuse Virginia's number two politician of sexual assault this week. Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor at Scripps College, accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in Boston at the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

    The accusation rounds out a week of chaos in Richmond that began with a 1984 medical school yearbook picture from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's page depicting two people: one in blackface, and the other in Ku Klux Klan robes. Northam denied that he is in the photograph that surfaced in a Big League Politics report, but has admitted to dressing in blackface on another occasion.

    Northam's revelation prompted the state's attorney general, Mark Herring, to admit that he had also engaged in the practice, which caricatures and mocks black people for entertainment, at a party in 1980.

    But there's more: Thomas K. Norment Jr., the Republican majority leader of the Virginia state senate, also came forward to admit that he had been the yearbook editor of the Virginia Military Institute in the 1960s, when it didn't even allow black students to enroll, which contains numerous racial slurs and pictures of students in blackface. However, he also said he didn't take or pose in any of those photos, the New York Times noted.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse