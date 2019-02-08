Democrats Probe US National Gun Lobby on Money Ties to Republicans - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman Jamie Raskin are probing possible financial links between the National Rifle Association (NRA) with the Republican Party and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, Whitehouse said in a news release on Friday.

"Whitehouse and… Raskin are seeking information from the NRA regarding allegations that the NRA violated campaign finance laws by coordinating communications with the Trump campaign and several campaigns for Republican Senate candidates," the release said.

Whitehouse and Raskin have sent a letter to NRA President Wayne LaPierre, seeking information regarding the NRA’s relationship with media consulting firms that also worked for the Trump Campaign and other Republican candidates, the release noted.

The NRA is named in four pending complaints to the Federal Elections Commission alleging campaign finance law violations, the release pointed out.

Raskin and Whitehouse are also pressing for information from five of the media consulting firms named in these reports," the release said.

The OnMessage consulting firm established Starboard as a shell entity to disguise individuals directing campaign strategies and ads for Senate candidates who were also coordinating expenditures by the NRA, Starboard’s only client, the release added.

