DHS Waives Rules to Expedite Secondary Fence Replacement in California

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday they have issued a waiver to expedite construction of a wall on the Mexican border.

"DHS has issued a waiver to ensure the expeditious construction and replacement of approximately 12.5 miles of the secondary wall near the international border in the state of California," the release said.

The release cited a 1996 law giving the Homeland Security Secretary the authority to waive all legal requirements when installing "additional fencing, walls, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors on the southwest border."

In issuing waivers, DHS has been consulting with state and federal officials to minimize potential impacts to the extent possible, potential impacts to the environment, wildlife and cultural and historic resources, the release said.

The wall on the border with Mexico was one of the principal points of Trump's presidential campaign. However, the funding for the construction of the physical barrier has become the main reason for the standoff between the US president the Democratic Party, which led to the longest government shutdown in American history. Amid the partial shutdown, Trump threatened to declare a national emergency to address what he calls a crisis of crime caused by immigrant gangs, drug smuggling and human trafficking among the would-be migrants.

