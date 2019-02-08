Register
08:45 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends House Democrats news conference to reintroduce the H.R.7 Paycheck Fairness Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019

    Ocasio-Cortez Will Not Be on House Climate Change Committee

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a well-known environmental activist, has been left off of Nancy Pelosi’s House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

    The Democratic Representative said that she was offered a seat by Pelosi on the special committee on climate change but she turned it down to focus on the so-called “Green New Deal” that she and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey unveiled on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

    “Speaker Pelosi and I have spoken at length on climate, we share this priority, she did, in fact, invite me to be on the committee,” she told reporters, and the invite was later confirmed by a Pelosi staffer.

    Ocasio-Cortez, one of Congress’ youngest representatives, said she wanted to focus on preparing legislation to bring the Green New Deal to a vote.

    “I serve on the Environmental Subcommittee on Oversight, I’m on four subcommittees. And additionally, the select committee is an investigatory body. They’re tackling the investigative piece and we’re tackling the legislative piece,” she said.

    READ MORE: Graham Mocks Ocasio-Cortez for Claiming World Will End in 12 Years

    However, when Pelosi was asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s plan on Thursday, she sounded underwhelmed.

    “It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive. The green dream, or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it, right?” Pelosi told reporters, cited by the Post.

    Ocasio-Cortez said that her plan is a “green dream” indeed and that she and Pelosi are “in this together, we are 100 percent in this together.”

    The Green New Deal initiative is planning to include different projects and includes a call for the US to meet 100 percent of its energy needs from zero-emissions energy sources in 10 years as well as de-carbonize the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

    Republicans have already criticized the initiative, noting that these proposals will be heavy-handed and anti-business.

    “The ‘green dream’ is actually a nightmare,” tweeted Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

    Related:

    US Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Slammed for Talking With UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn
    Graham Mocks Ocasio-Cortez for Claiming World Will End in 12 Years
    Ocasio-Cortez's Biblical Row With White House Spokeswoman Goes Viral
    Twitterstorm as Ocasio-Cortez Says Gives 'Zero' F*** About Fellow Dems' Pushback
    Hollywood Director Responds After Ocasio-Cortez’ Fiery Twitter Post
    Joe Lieberman Lashes Back at Controversial Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
    Tags:
    committee, environment, US House Select Committee, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse