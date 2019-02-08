Trump Doesn’t Follow Diet and Exercise Plan Despite Doctor’s Orders - Reports

Ahead of his annual physical, the White House has revealed that the President, famous for his love of fast food, still doesn’t follow his diet and doesn’t exercise to lose weight.

Donald Trump has a couple of health problems common for a man in his 70s, including high cholesterol and a common form of heart disease. Last year his doctors recommended a special diet to remain in good health and to prepare for his second physical exam as President, yet it has been reported that he doesn’t quite follow it.

"The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously," said Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, told CNN.

READ MORE: 'The Only Good Decision': Twitter Erupts Amid Reports About Trump on Diet

Nearly a dozen White House officials and sources close to Trump said the President hasn’t been to the fitness room in the White House residence at all, and he has claimed that exercise is a waste of energy. Trump himself in an interview with Reuters last summer admitted that his exercise is walking from the White House to the nearby Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

"I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that," Trump said. "I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think."

Another form of exercise he does is golf, a sport that the President loves, yet the recent partial government shutdown cut into his golfing regimen, keeping him off the course for 69 straight days, a record during his two-plus years in office.

His diet, however, hasn’t changed much, it has been revealed, as during a visit to his hotel in Washington last week, the President dined on steak, shrimp and french fries, according to a person who saw him eating. His aids or household staff were also seen collecting and bringing takeout food from his hotel, meals which are typically well-done steaks. However, White House chefs have been working with a dietician to create healthier meals – and several sources told CNN that they have noticed fewer meats and more fish on his plate.

Trump’s then- physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, during his previous annual physical spotted a common form of heart disease and rising LDL, or "bad cholesterol," levels, yet insisted that the US President was in "excellent health."

Since Jackson was promoted to the position of assistant to the President and chief medical adviser, the President's exam will likely be overseen by Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy commander who succeeded Jackson as physician to the President. He is expected to have his exam on Friday and as part of his preparations, he reportedly returned to his golf course this weekend, playing around in Florida with two golfing legends: Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.