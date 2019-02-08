Register
07:41 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at a lunch of hamburgers from Munch's Burger Shack at Kasumigaseki Country Club, is displayed at the burger restaurant in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017

    Trump Doesn’t Follow Diet and Exercise Plan Despite Doctor’s Orders - Reports

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of his annual physical, the White House has revealed that the President, famous for his love of fast food, still doesn’t follow his diet and doesn’t exercise to lose weight.

    Donald Trump has a couple of health problems common for a man in his 70s, including high cholesterol and a common form of heart disease. Last year his doctors recommended a special diet to remain in good health and to prepare for his second physical exam as President, yet it has been reported that he doesn’t quite follow it.

    "The President received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the President admits he has not followed it religiously," said Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, told CNN.

    READ MORE: 'The Only Good Decision': Twitter Erupts Amid Reports About Trump on Diet

    Nearly a dozen White House officials and sources close to Trump said the President hasn’t been to the fitness room in the White House residence at all, and he has claimed that exercise is a waste of energy. Trump himself in an interview with Reuters last summer admitted that his exercise is walking from the White House to the nearby Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

    "I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that," Trump said. "I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think."

    Another form of exercise he does is golf, a sport that the President loves, yet the recent partial government shutdown cut into his golfing regimen, keeping him off the course for 69 straight days, a record during his two-plus years in office.

    Earth and Mars
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Food From Bacteria Feeding on Feces - Astronauts’ New Diet?
    His diet, however, hasn’t changed much, it has been revealed, as during a visit to his hotel in Washington last week, the President dined on steak, shrimp and french fries, according to a person who saw him eating. His aids or household staff were also seen collecting and bringing takeout food from his hotel, meals which are typically well-done steaks. However, White House chefs have been working with a dietician to create healthier meals – and several sources told CNN that they have noticed fewer meats and more fish on his plate.

    Trump’s then- physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, during his previous annual physical spotted a common form of heart disease and rising LDL, or "bad cholesterol," levels, yet insisted that the US President was in "excellent health."

    Since Jackson was promoted to the position of assistant to the President and chief medical adviser, the President's exam will likely be overseen by Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy commander who succeeded Jackson as physician to the President.  He is expected to have his exam on Friday and as part of his preparations, he reportedly returned to his golf course this weekend, playing around in Florida with two golfing legends: Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

    Related:

    #EggRollSquirrel: New York Rodent’s Diet Fail Is All of Us in 2019
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    Arsenal's New Coach Bans Fruit Juice From Players' Diet - Reports
    Effective Nutrition: Scientists Establish How Diet Affects Intestinal Microflora
    Paleo Diet: Scientists Sort Out Last Meal of 5,300-Year-Old Alpine Hunter
    Diet Bitcoin: Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon
    'The Only Good Decision': Twitter Erupts Amid Reports About Trump on Diet
    Tags:
    diet, exercise, health, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse