Register
04:08 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A doctor

    Philly Nonprofit Hopes to Open First Medically Supervised ‘Fix Room’ in US

    © Photo : Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A federal prosecutor has brought a civil case against a Philadelphia nonprofit planning to open up a safe injection site to combat the city’s opioid abuse problem. Over 1,200 city residents died from opioid overdoses last year, and activists say the present system creates far more harm than good.

    US Attorney William McSwain filed a civil suit Wednesday against Safehouse asking a judge to rule on the legality of safespots for individuals experiencing opioid abuse.

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    ‘Simply Outrageous’: Big Pharma Jacks Up Price of Life-Saving Drug Sixfold Amid US Opioid Epidemic

    Safehouse is nonprofit hoping to open a facility in Kensington, one of Philadelphia's poorest districts and an epicenter of the city's opioid crisis, where addicts can use drugs in a "medically supervised consumption room" where they will have access to equipment such as fentanyl testing strips, which can identify when the dangerous opioid has been mixed into heroin, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

    Fentanyl drastically raises the risk of death by overdose for users.

    Other medical treatments will also be offered, particularly for the dangerous abscesses that can form when a user misses a vein with their needle, and referrals for primary care, social services and housing would also be offered at the site.

    Safehouse wouldn't distribute any opioids or narcotics, except opioid-based treatment medications like methadone and suboxone, and wouldn't service minors, the Inquirer notes.

    Further, "Safehouse will also ban drug dealing, drug sharing, exchanging money and sharing of needles or other drug-consumption equipment. Participants won't be able to help each other use drugs, and staffers won't be able to help clients use drugs, either, though they can advise clients on how to inject without causing a skin infection. Staffers cannot handle any of the drugs participants bring in," according to the Inquirer. "Before leaving the site, participants will have to dispose of the needles they used in approved receptacles."

    McSwain's primary justification for the case against Safehouse is the so-called "crackhouse statute," a 1986 law that makes it illegal to "knowingly open, lease, rent, use or maintain any place, whether permanently or temporarily, for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing or using any controlled substance," punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

    Drugs
    CC0
    CDC: US Life Expectancy Declines for Third Year, Drugs and Suicide to Blame

    However, McSwain's case stops short of asking for an injunction, which would specifically prohibit Safehouse from operating. Rather, McSwain asks US District Judge Gerald A. McHugh to interpret federal drug laws and rule on the legality of supervised injection sites in general, the Inquirer noted.

    That said, District Attorney Larry Krasner later replied to McSwain's presser comments, saying, "We are not going to prosecute people who are trying to stop people from dying. We had 1,200 people die last year. I think it is inexcusable to play politics with their lives," according to WPVI.

    Safehouse has enjoyed the tacit support of other government officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, although he denied the project any funding from city coffers. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, however, has joined the nonprofit's board. While mayor of Philly in the 1990s, Rendell sanctioned the city's first needle exchange program, WPVI noted.

    "If I thought for a minute that safe injection sites would create new addicts, I wouldn't be a part of it. I see the ability to save lives and get people who are addicts exposed to treatment," Rendell said last fall.

    "I think it's one that should be debated," Jose Benitez, the president of Safehouse, told the Inquirer, who plans to fight the federal government's case tooth and nail. "We have a difference of opinion. We don't think we're doing anything illegal. We think we're going to set something up that saves lives. All the science tell us that. And we're going to proceed with the case and make the best argument we can."

    US ambulance
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    Deadly Trend: Cheap, Synthetic Marijuana Claims Hundreds of Victims in US Capital

    "This isn't the first time that the harm reduction movement in Philadelphia has faced repression from the federal government," freelance drug journalist Danielle Corcione told Sputnik Thursday. "It's been very clear to us that we continue to advocate for this scientifically proven reduction, prevention site, that we would be arrested, we would be criminalized."

    Until they can secure the necessary funding, Corcione said, "advocates want to get the word out that, contrary to popular belief… this is something that will curb death, it will combat the opioid crisis, and, ultimately, it will save people's lives. Because we have Narcan distribution in the city, we have needle exchange programs, these are things that can all be improved; but really, a safe injection site where users or consumers can safely consume while having adequate medical treatment available to them, will reduce the likelihood that someone will overdose and die."

    They told Sputnik that any chance the mayor or city government might have supported the safe injection site as a public health concern was stifled once the federal government came out explicitly against the plan.

    Fentanyl is so Dangerous Police Fear Touching or Inhaling It.
    © Flickr/ [mementosis]
    US Prison Staff, Inmates Poisoned by Suspected Airborne Fentanyl in Ohio (PHOTOS)

    The Inquirer notes that a handful of other cities, including New York and Seattle, are moving towards supervised injection sites as a way to manage the opioid crisis, which claimed tens of thousands of lives last year.

    However, little exists in the way of positive evidence supporting the efficacy of the program. City officials cited a similar program in Vancouver, Canada, which saw a 9 percent drop in deaths and a 35 percent drop within 500 meters of a facility the year after it opened, in 2003.

    McSwain disputed the interpretation of those figures, citing provincial data showing that death rates rose slightly in British Columbia during that same time, although that same data also shows a horrific spike when fentanyl-laced heroin began to flood into the region in 2013, the Inquirer noted.

    An activist at the protest outside McSwain's press conference Wednesday told the paper, "This is a public health emergency, and this is one of the responses that needs to happen."

    Respect and Equality for All Trans People Pride London, 3 July 2010.
    © Flickr/ Peter O'Connor
    Prison System Tries to Erase Transgender People By Ignoring Needs - Activist

    "It's not the solution, but it's a solution. And the longer they block it, the more people are going to die," David Tomlinson, a harm-reduction advocate who helped organize the demonstration, told the Inquirer.

    "Abstinence doesn't work," Corcione emphasized. "We have a big problem of dependency on opioids, and we can't just expect people not to use them, and [we can't just] criminalize them, because people are dying in jails because they don't have access to rehabilitation recovery programs. And instead they're getting harassed by the police, and they're being thrown in jail, and obviously that just makes it harder for anybody to go about their life, have a job and be able to afford their own house and afford a place to live and be able to eat and function and avoid homelessness."

    Corcione said the need was only emphasized by the fact that Philadelphia Police Department officers don't carry Narcan, the brand name of the drug naloxone, which can block the effects of an opioid overdose in just minutes.

    "People are organized. People are organizing in their communities. People who live and breathe addiction, who are still living and breathing addiction, are involved with this movement, and a major part of it is putting a narrative out there that harm reduction is a legitimate thing, that it reduces harm, and kind of introducing this idea to people; because not many people are familiar with the term harm reduction, but people definitely live and breathe harm reduction every day. It's just that the systems that we have in the United States are designed to create more harm than good."

    A drug addict holds a needle and syringe.
    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    What Happens in Vegas: Sin City Moves to Combat HIV, Hepatitis With Needle Vending Machines

    "That's how the prison system works: we think that police are protecting our community by locking up ‘criminals,' when in actuality that does more harm than good in our communities by segregating people and taking them away from our communities."

    "A lot of people involved in the harm reduction community are also from the Act Up era, and a lot of them initially got involved with the fight against AIDS and HIV, and there's still a really big concern for black communities and how they're affected, still, by HIV, and not having adequate treatment for addiction can make that situation worse," they noted.

    Related:

    US Nurse Earned Tens of Thousands Selling Opioid Pills on Dark Web
    US' Largest Museum Distances Itself From Donors Implicated in Opioid Crisis
    Big Pharma Jacks Up Price of Life-Saving Drug Sixfold Amid US Opioid Epidemic
    Payback: Florida Sues Big Pharma for Aiding and Abetting US Opioid Crisis
    Tags:
    harm reduction, addiction, drug use, safe haven, needle exchange, testing, fentanyl, opioids, Philadelphia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse