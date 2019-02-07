Trump Says No Meeting With China's Xi Scheduled 'Yet'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that no meeting has yet been scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a White House pool report.

"Not yet," Trump said when asked whether a meeting with Xi has been scheduled amid the ongoing US-China trade talks.

Previously, Trump said during his second State of the Union address that a new trade deal between the United States and China must include a structural change to end unfair trade practices.

Earlier in the day, Commerce Department data revealed that the US monthly trade deficit decreased by about 11.5 percent overall and more than seven percent with China.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.