Trump Says No Meeting With China's Xi Scheduled 'Yet'

"Not yet," Trump said when asked whether a meeting with Xi has been scheduled amid the ongoing US-China trade talks.
Earlier in the day, Commerce Department data revealed that the US monthly trade deficit decreased by about 11.5 percent overall and more than seven percent with China.
The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.
