Trump Calls New Probe Into Alleged Collusion With Russia 'Unlimited Harassment'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has stated that the new probe launched into his alleged collusion with Russia by the US House Intelligence Committee as "unlimited presidential harassment".

"So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment", the US president said on Twitter.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 февраля 2019 г.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 февраля 2019 г.

The statement comes a day after the committee chairman, Dem. Adam Schiff, announced that the body opened another investigation into Trump's alleged collusion with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election, and any further influence that Moscow might have had on the US president since he took office, including through Trump's business interests.

In 2018, the Intelligence Committee already carried out a probe into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin and issued a final report stating that no evidence had been found to support the allegations.

Ever since Trump won the 2016 presidential race, Washington has accused Russia of meddling in the election in order to influence the results of the vote in favor of Trump. The United States has claimed that Moscow tried to influence voters via social media and hacked email accounts of the US Democratic Party.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, arguing that they had never been substantiated and insisting that Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.