Scion of Prominent NY Family Facing Life Sentence for Attempted Cop Killing

The scion of the Allen family in New York pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two new counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, the Staten Island DA’s Office announced.

Allen is being charged for allegedly levelling a gun at two officers and is facing a possible sentence ranging from 20 years to life. Before Wednesday his top charge had been possession of a loaded firearm, which carries a possible maximum sentence of no more than 15 years.

Allen is the son of former Brooklyn prosecutors, grandson of a judge and the great-grandson of longtime New York Post publisher Dorothy Schiff. He was arrested back in January 2017, when police responded to reports that people were shooting guns in a wooded area in the Charleston neighbourhood. The police found Allen and a friend, Jonathan Derbyshire, at the scene. Allegedly, Allen aimed his gun at the arriving cops, who then opened fire, striking him five times.

The police had tried to issue a warrant application for the search of a local house full of drugs connected to Allen and his associates, yet because of a mistake — describing the house as multi-family instead of correctly as single-family – they didn’t get it, and 11 drug charges on Allen were lifted.

Allen remains free on $150,000 bail. Prosecutors had asked for an increase in bail, which was denied by the court. Allen is due back in court on 27 March.

“The new charges are a mark of desperation fabricated by the prosecution when they realized they couldn’t prove their case. This is designed as a bullying pressure tactic to try to force [Allen] to take a plea,” said Allen’s lawyer, Jay Goldberg, noting that he plans to file a motion to dismiss the new charges.