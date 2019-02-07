Fire Caused by Gas Explosion Causes Evacuation of 4 Buildings in San Francisco

Four buildings have been evacuated in a one block radius after a gas explosion caused massive fire in San Francisco, California, US.

San Francisco Fire Department reported that it had responded to a fire caused by a gas blast in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighbourhood. The department said it evacuated four buildings a one block radius with police and fire officials going door to door for evacuations.

#020629WF2 UPDATE 3ed Alarm Gas explosion (construction crew) 4 buildings involved 5 workers in accounted for evacuations 1 Block circumference (police and fire will knock at your door) media update by chief of Department at 1410 hrs at cook and Geary (media staging) pic.twitter.com/OZ3PyepFSN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

#020619WF2 3rd Alarm we have in accounted workers rescues in progress AVOID AREA EVACUATION IN PLACE 1 block circumference MEDIA UPDATE COOK AND GEARY AT 1510 hrs pic.twitter.com/ZSuM6fUhQp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

There were no immediate reports on possible casualties or the scale of damage done by the accident. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported on its official Twitter page that were working closely with first responders.