Nancy Pelosi’s Favorite Bible Quote Isn’t in Bible At All as It Turns Out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is well known for citing one particular quote from the Bible. Yet recently she had to admit she couldn’t find it anywhere in the Holy Book.

Pelosi has a habit of quoting a line that she says is in the Bible. In fact, the California Democrat has delivered the line 11 times between 2002 and 2018 on the Congressional Record, according to Business Insider.

"To minister to the needs of God's creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonour the God who made us," Pelosi says.

However, during an event with a group of Christian colleges this week, Pelosi conceded that the message might not be biblical.

"I can't find it in the Bible, but I quote it all the time," Pelosi, who is Catholic, told the audience, "I keep reading and reading the Bible —I know it's there someplace. It's supposed to be in Isaiah."

“The Pelosi passage is not in the Bible,” Will Kynes, an associate professor of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament at Whitworth University, told Slate, adding that the closest analogue is Proverbs 14:31, which discusses aiding the poor: “Those who oppress the poor insult their Maker, but those who are kind to the needy honor him.”

Politicians often use Biblical quotes to appeal to Christian audiences. Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both used references to the Bible to argue about environmental protection.