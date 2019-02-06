US Army Mulls Buying Israeli Iron Dome Systems for 'Experiment'

The Iron Dome air defence system, developed by Israel, is capable of protecting city-scale territories from mortar fire and missiles at ranges of between 5 and 70 kilometres by shooting down incoming threats.

The US Department of Defence (DoD) is planning to obtain a limited number of Iron Dome systems "to fill its short-term need for an interim Indirect Fire Protection Capability". DoD spokesman Eric Pahon said that the US Army would "assess and experiment" with the system to protect its troops from a "variety of indirect fire threats and aerial threats".

Neither the Defence Department's spokesman, nor the Iron Dome manufacturer specified the exact number of systems that the Pentagon is planning to procure, or the value of the future contract.

READ MORE: Israel Markets 'Essentially Failing' Iron Dome Missile Defense System to US Army

The Iron Dome was developed by the Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and is currently used by the Jewish state to protect itself from mortar fire and missiles from neighbouring territories. The system fills the need for short-range defence, intercepting missiles at ranges between 5 and 70 kilometres.