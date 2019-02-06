Register
06 February 2019
    Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group ISIS targets in Syria

    US Will Find Response to Russia's Kalibr Missiles - Under Secretary of State

    Russian Defence Ministry
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is confident that it will secure the funds needed to respond appropriately to Russia's development of Kalibr missiles, Under Secretary Andrea Thompson said on Wednesday.

    "The president will fund every system that we need to ensure that we have security and safety of the American people and our partners and allies", Thompson told reporters during a video conference.

    US Department of Defense will act accordingly, Thompson added.

    She also announced that the Pentagon would begin researching and developing intermediate-range missiles after the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and will consult with allies on how the new weapons will be used.

    "Now the Department of Defense [DoD] will be able to to conduct those research and development activities banned under INF [Intermediate Nuclear Forces] treaty", Thompson said. "So DoD will start those steps on building those systems they couldn't before".

    The Russian submarines Kolpino and Veliky Novgorod launch seven Kalibr cruise missiles at terrorist targets in Syria
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia to Develop Ground-Based Kalibr Missiles by 2021 in Light of INF Treaty Row - Defence Minister
    Allied and partner nations will be consulted before, during and after the process, Thompson concluded.

    The statement comes a day after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a ground-based version of Kalibr sea-based complexes with a long-range cruise missile should be developed in 2019-2020 in response to the US decision to suspend its obligations under the INF) Treaty.

