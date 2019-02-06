Register
17:11 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 19, 2010 this file photo, Nadya Suleman stands outside her home in La Habra, Calif. Much has transpired since Suleman became Octomom by giving birth to eight premature but otherwise healthy children on Jan. 26, 2009. She's gone from medical marvel to national punch line for her various money-generating efforts. Hers are the only known full set of octuplets to live past their first week.

    US Mum Opens Up on How She Became Porn Star After Giving Birth to 8 Kids

    © AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Californian Nadya Suleman made headlines in 2009 when she gave birth to octuplets and, thus, became a mother of 14. She cashed out her newly gained fame as an “Octomom” featuring in adult films, stripping in clubs and had to fight accusations that she deliberately had embryos implanted to monetise the record-breaking pregnancy.

    Nadya Suleman from California, known an “Octomom” thanks to her giving birth to 8 children at one time, has revealed how she managed to crawl from what she refers to as “a dark hole” – working as a porn actress and stripper as well as money struggles and numbing her worries with Xanax.

    The woman, who is 43 years old now, admitted that she killed her “Octomom” character and has managed to get her life back on track and prove critics wrong by taking care of her kids, including the octuplets, who recently turned 10. In an interview with ITV, Suleman revealed that her “biggest challenge” now is a severely autistic son.

    “He’s 13 going on one. He’ll be my baby forever. I have been his sole care provider since he was born. I will die taking care of him, that’s just the way I am”, she said.

    In 2009, along with international fame as an octomom ten years ago, Suleman, who has a total of 14 children, faced a barrage of criticism when it emerged that she allegedly had embryos implanted and was slammed as a bad mother as well as a suspected fraudster. Because of it, she reportedly struggled to find a job, and some while later found herself in the adult movie industry, according to The Daily Star.

    READ MORE: Halal Web Browser Promises Muslims It Will Deliver Porn-Free Net

    “I was spiralling down a dark hole. There were no healthy opportunities for Octomom. I was doing what I was told to do and saying what I was told to say… I was selfish and immature. I was pretending to be a fake, a caricature, and I was doing it out of desperation and scarcity so I could provide for my family”, she recollected in an interview with The New York Times.

    According to the mother of 14, the catalyst that prompted her to change was her daughters, particularly the eldest, who started integrating her behaviours when she was about 10 years old.

    "After I had observed my daughter beginning to emulate me, I saw her going down that same potentially destructive path, and I realised at that moment I'd rather be homeless in my van with all 14 kids than continuing down this path. It was not what I wanted for my children”, she confessed.

    This led Suleman, suffering from depression and addiction, to a rehab in 2012. Now with a BA in child development, Suleman works as a counsellor.

    Related:

    Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Gives Chill-Pill Tips on Twitter
    Porn Star Marica Hase Seeks to Raise $50,000 to Overcome Breast Cancer
    Jeremy Clarkson Says He Enjoys Lesbian Porn in Denial of Homophobia Accusations
    Halal Web Browser Promises Muslims It Will Deliver Porn-Free Net
    Tags:
    ex-porn film actress, mother, children, porn, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse