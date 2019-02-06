Register
12:32 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A military vehicle carries DF-21D missile past a display screen featuring an image of the Great Wall of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015

    Ex-Presidential Nominee Romney Hopes US, China to Reach Arms Control Deal

    © AFP 2018 / GREG BAKER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Republican presidential candidate turned senator Mitt Romney has expressed hope that the United States will be able to reach an arms control agreement with China.

    "As he indicated that’s perhaps that can be accomplished, and perhaps not. I hope that’s able to be accomplished", Romney told RIA Novosti, commenting on Trump's statement.

    READ MORE: Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in 'Mirror Response' to US — FM Lavrov

    Speaking about the importance of negotiating new arms control agreement, the senator from Utah stressed that "it’s always important to see if we can reduce the threat of nuclear proliferation in the world."

    "That’s something which is sadly going in the wrong direction at this point with nations like Russia, not following the agreements previously reached. Fortunately, there is seeing progress in North Korea. We hope to see progress with other nations", he underlined.

    Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015
    © REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier
    France Simulates Nuclear Strike Amid Russian-US INF Tensions - Report
    On Saturday, the United States suspended its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, alleging that Russia was in breach of the agreement, claims which Moscow has long refuted. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the same day that the country had likewise suspended its obligations under the deal.

    In his State of the Union address delivered before the US Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated that the reason he had decided to withdraw from the INF was that Moscow had "repeatedly violated" its terms. Trump did suggest, however, that Washington could negotiate a new arms control agreement "adding China and others."

    Related:

    Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in 'Mirror Response' to US - FM Lavrov
    Russia Still Open for Further Talks on INF, US Has Time to Save Treaty - Envoy
    SOTU Address: Trump Talks INF Treaty, Border, 'State-of-the-Art' Missile Defence
    Russia Developing More Missile Systems 'Not Helpful' For INF Treaty - Pentagon
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse