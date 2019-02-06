Ex-Presidential Nominee Romney Hopes US, China to Reach Arms Control Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Republican presidential candidate turned senator Mitt Romney has expressed hope that the United States will be able to reach an arms control agreement with China.

"As he indicated that’s perhaps that can be accomplished, and perhaps not. I hope that’s able to be accomplished", Romney told RIA Novosti, commenting on Trump's statement.

Speaking about the importance of negotiating new arms control agreement, the senator from Utah stressed that "it’s always important to see if we can reduce the threat of nuclear proliferation in the world."

"That’s something which is sadly going in the wrong direction at this point with nations like Russia, not following the agreements previously reached. Fortunately, there is seeing progress in North Korea. We hope to see progress with other nations", he underlined.

On Saturday, the United States suspended its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, alleging that Russia was in breach of the agreement, claims which Moscow has long refuted. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the same day that the country had likewise suspended its obligations under the deal.

In his State of the Union address delivered before the US Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated that the reason he had decided to withdraw from the INF was that Moscow had "repeatedly violated" its terms. Trump did suggest, however, that Washington could negotiate a new arms control agreement "adding China and others."