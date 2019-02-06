Users Suspect Trump Family Demarche as Tiffany Wears White Amid Dems' 'Message'

Democratic congresswomen stood in unity with their statement-making fashion choice at President Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on 6 February.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of the US president, donned an all-white outfit at the State of the Union – the same colour numerous female Democratic lawmakers chose to make a reference to the suffragette movement.

READ MORE: 'F*ck You Clap': Twitter Wild as Pelosi's Applause Steals Show at Trump's SOTU

Tiffany, who prefers to stay under the radar unlike her half sister Ivanka, appeared to be the only female member of the Trump family to wear white.

Social media users speculated whether Tiffany's ensemble had a political significance, and was an intentional statement, or was chosen by a twist of fate.

I wonder if Tiffany trump wore white in solidarity with the house dems? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lEcbSFnOuq — Amy (@bunnyhugger75) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Tiffany Trump in suffragette white? pic.twitter.com/cR4i5IvdQx — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Tiffany Trump, the black sheep of the family, is wearing all white. #SOTU — David Knowles (@writerknowles) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Okay wait wait wait wait wait… IS THAT TIFFANY TRUMP WEARING WHITE like all the Democratic Members of Congress?!?!?! I mean, someone told her RIIIIIIIGHT?!?!?!?!?!?!#SOTU — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or…oops! — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Can we clap for our black sheep sister Tiffany Trump.



She wore all-white to father's #SOTU2019 speech, matching Dems wearing white in solidarity with suffragettes.



Only Trump with a brain. pic.twitter.com/9vh6VnU09V — trophy husband (@SohailBuddy) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Tiffany Trump sitting down and noticing dems were also wearing white #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dH4HFUEl2k — Kenipedia (@ghettobiologist) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Tiffany Trump wearing all white was i’m sure unintentional but is fucking hilarious. #sotu — SophieBushman (@sophiebushman) 6 февраля 2019 г.

Tiffany Trump is wearing white AND sitting away from her family 👀



i stan

#SOTU19 pic.twitter.com/s1ZBGbiPgL — tiff ♡ (@smileysope) 6 февраля 2019 г.

The chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group encouraged members to wear "suffragette white" to President Trump's second State of the Union address to honour the legacy of women's suffrage and "send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights".

I'm looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen! We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!https://t.co/CVPLLIunde — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) 30 января 2019 г.

The decision to wear white was made as lawmakers sought to make a statement about record-breaking female representation in Congress: there are currently 102 women serving in the House of Representatives (89 Democrats, 13 Republicans).

READ MORE: SOTU Address: Trump Talks INF Treaty, Border, 'State-of-the-Art' Missile Defence

The House Democratic majority is led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman ever to hold the position. Some 25 women are currently serving in the Senate as well.

Today, we wear suffragette white for the #SOTU and stand in unity to continue to fight for women’s rights across America. #WomenUnited #StateOfTheWoman pic.twitter.com/pAATs3bZWS — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) 5 февраля 2019 г.