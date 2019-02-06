Chinese Student Goes to Prison for Taking Photos of US Military Installation

Zhao Qianli, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of photographing defence installations. According to a federal judge, he will have to complete a year of supervised release after his prison sentence, Fox News reported.
Zhao was arrested on 26 September at the Joint Interagency Task Force South at Naval Air Station Key West. Prosecutors said Zhao was seen taking pictures of sensitive parts of the air station and "associated military hardware."
Zhao was studying musicology in the US as part of a summer exchange program from the North University of China. The FBI said he had been in the country legally, but his visa ran out one week before his arrest.
