Register
07:51 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

    Trump Talks Nuclear Arms Treaty, China Trade, Border Security in SOTU Address

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 00

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address said that he is ready to work with Congress to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans.

    "We meet tonight at a moment of unlimited potential. As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans," Trump said before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

    During November's midterm elections the Democratic Party seized control of the House of Representatives thereby dividing Congress in two along partisan lives. The new US Congress convened in January and many new Democratic lawmakers have called to impeach Trump.

    U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to end the partial government shutdown in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    LIVE UPDATES: US President Trump Delivers Annual State of the Union Speech Following Government Shutdown
    Promise to Get Border Security Funded

    US President said he will get funding for the southern border security. Trump said that he had sent to Congress a "common sense proposal" that includes plans on humanitarian assistance, border security and a physical barrier on US Southern border.

    "In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall — but the proper wall never got built. I’ll get it built," Trump told Congress on Tuesday.

    He explained the border wall with Mexico to curb illegal immigration will be "a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier — not just a simple concrete wall."

    "It will be deployed in the areas identified by border agents as having the greatest need," he added.

    Trump Calls on Congress to Pass US Reciprocal Trade Act to Counter Tariffs

    President Trump also called on Congress to pass the US Reciprocal Trade Act to combat unfair tariffs on US products.

    "Tonight, I am also asking you to pass the United States Reciprocal Trade Act, so that if another country places an unfair tariff on an American product, we can charge them the exact same tariff on the same product that they sell to us," Trump said on Tuesday.

    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Issue

    Any new agreement to replace the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty perhaps could include China and other countries, Trump said.

    "Decades ago the United States entered into a treaty with Russia in which we agreed to limit and reduce our missile capabilities," Trump said. "While we followed the agreement to the letter, Russia repeatedly violated its terms. That is why I announced that the United States is officially withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF Treaty. Perhaps we can negotiate a different agreement, adding China and others."

    Trump said the United States will outspend and out-innovate all other countries if a new treaty is not reached to replace the INF Treaty.

    "As part of our military build-up, the United States is developing a state-of-the-art Missile Defense System," Trump said before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Trump Plans to Meet North Korean Leader Kim in February in Vietnam - Reports
    Trump-Kim Second Summit

    President Trump confirmed that he will meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un for a two-day summit in Vietnam on February 27 and 28.

    "Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam," Trump said before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

    On January 18, the White House announced that Trump planned to meet with the North Korean leader in late February. The first meeting of the two leaders took place in June 2018, when the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    On NATO: 'United States Was Being Treated Very Unfairly'

    Donald Trump said that his administration has secured a $100 billion increase in defence spending from NATO allies.

    "For years, the United States was being treated very unfairly by NATO — but now we have secured a $100 billion increase in defence spending from NATO allies," Trump said before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

    Trade Row with China: 'We Are Now Working on a New Trade Deal'

    A new trade deal between the United States and China must include a structural change to end unfair trade practices, Trump said.

    "I have great respect for President Xi, and we are now working on a new trade deal with China," Trump told Congress. "But it must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit, and protect American jobs."

    China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since Trump announced last June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump's State of the Union Address: 'Unlikely the Democrats Are Going to Give In' on Immigration, Border Wall - Scholar
    READ MORE: Ex-Reagan Adm. Official Outlines Three Reasons Why Trump Tore INF Treaty Apart

    'The Hour Has Come': US to Be Able to Reduce Troop Presence in Afghanistan

    President Trump said that the United States is engaged in constructive talks with a number of Afghan groups, including the Taliban.

    "In Afghanistan, my Administration is holding constructive talks with a number of Afghan groups, including the Taliban," Trump said.

    He added that the United States will be able to reduce its troop presence in Afghanistan and focus on counter-terrorism after constructive talks with various Afghan groups.

    "As we make progress in these negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troop presence and focus on counter-terrorism," Trump said before a joint session of Congress. "We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement — but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace."

    $500 Million for Battle with Child Cancer

    Donald Trump said his budget will request $500 million to fund child cancer research over the next ten years.

    "Many childhood cancers have not seen new therapies in decades," Trump said on Tuesday. "My budget will ask the Congress for $500 million over the next 10 years to fund this critical life-saving research."

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump-Kim Summits Pave Way for ‘Establishing New Relations Between the US, North Korea'
    The US president said his administration and budget is commitment to eliminating the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years. Trump also called on Congress to pass legislation that delivers fairness and price transparency on drugs for US patients.

    READ MORE: Trump Wants to Withdraw, Pentagon Reluctant to Stop Playing ‘Manager' in Syria

    It Is Time to Give US Warriors in Syria a 'Warm Welcome Home'

    It is time to return US troops deployed in Syria back home, President Trump said.

    "Now, as we work with our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS*, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome home," Trump told Congress on Tuesday.

    In December, Trump announced the US troop pullout from the Syria, but gave no timeline.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    'Max Pressure' on N Korea: Highlights of Trump's State of the Union Address
    US President Trump Delivers First State of the Union Address to Congress (VIDEO)
    Trump Facing Fallout on Eve of His First State of the Union Address
    Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire and Obama's Hypocritical State of the Union
    Barack Obama: State of the Union Undress
    'State of the Union Could Be Read as Groundwork for US Strike on DPRK' – Analyst
    Tags:
    Border Wall, cancer, INF Treaty, State of the Union speech, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse