Register
06:11 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) delivers a nomination speech for Senator Bernie Sanders on the second day at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016

    Hawaii Rep Gabbard Denounces KKK-Founder Support, Rejects His Endorsement

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US
    Get short URL
    131

    Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday denounced David Duke, a founder and former grand wizard of a branch of the Ku Klux Klan, rejecting his 2020 endorsement.

    “I have strongly denounced David Duke’s hateful views and his so-called ‘support’ multiple times in the past, and reject his support,” Gabbard said in a statement to The Hill.

    READ MORE: ‘The Message it Spreads is Hatred’: KKK Hood, Robe Sell for $3,000 at US Auction

    Duke, who founded a Louisiana branch of the KKK in 1974 and served as the grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan until 1979, on Monday endorsed Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress who is expected to be among the Democratic primary candidates. He tweeted “Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. Finally a candidate for President who will really put America First?” and linked to an article about President Trump’s recent proposal to keep troops in Iraq, while referencing Gabbard’s past as an Iraq war veteran and her opposition to military interventionism.

    Duke also changed his Twitter account banner to a picture of Gabbard with a text which reads:  “Tulsi Gabbard for President. Finally, a candidate who will actually put America First rather than Israel First!”

    Duke previously endorsed Trump in 2016 when he was a Republican candidate but has appeared to sour on the president since his coming to office. Trump disavowed Duke's endorsement as soon as he knew about it.

    Duke also called on Trump in November 2016 to pick Gabbard as his secretary of state, an endorsement which Gabbard also rejected.

    Duke has previously tried to run for Congress and the presidency multiple times. He served in the Louisiana state House of Representatives from 1989 to 1992.

    Related:

    VA Gov Denies KKK Photo, But Struggles to Hold on as Calls to Resign Increase
    ‘The Message it Spreads is Hatred’: KKK Hood, Robe Sell for $3,000 at US Auction
    Sarah Palin Roasts Alyssa Milano Over MAGA Hats-KKK Hoods Parallel
    High School Play in US Sparks Controversy With KKK Garb - Report
    WATCH US Students Sing KKK-Style 'Jingle Bells' Rendition
    US Gun Show Under Fire After Vendor Sells Nazi Christmas Ornaments, KKK Robes
    PHOTOS of 'KKK Rally' Near Muslim Center in Northern Ireland Surface Online
    Tags:
    endorsement, Ku Klux Klan, support, Tusli Gabbard, David Duke, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse