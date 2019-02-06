US Senate Votes to Expand Sanctions on Syria, Condemns Troop Withdrawal Call

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate voted on Tuesday to expand economic sanctions on Syria and to condemn President Donald Trump for announcing a full US troop withdrawal from that country, passing Bill S.1 by 77 votes to 23.

The measure was approved by a veto-proof majority of at least 67 votes or two-thirds of the Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

US Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Amendment Opposing Plans to Exit Syria, Afghanistan

Previous day, the Senate passed a non-binding amendment opposing Trump’s plans for a quick withdrawal of forces from Syria and Afghanistan by a large bipartisan majority.

Earlier, the bill to approve funding for Israel, cooperation with Jordan and continue US support for opposition groups in Syria the Senate invoked cloture but did not pass the bill.