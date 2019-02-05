In December, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats claimed that Russia and other countries, such as Iran and China, "conducted influence activities" to promote their interests during the midterms.

A classified US government report has concluded that foreign interference had no impact on election infrastructure during the 2018 midterm vote, the Justice Department and Homeland Security Department said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Although the specific conclusions within the joint report must remain classified, the Departments have concluded there is no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure used in the 2018 midterm elections for the United States Congress," the statement said.

© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais Election Meddling: Journo Explains Why Trump, Pence Got It all Wrong About China

This comes after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stated in December that Russia, and other countries, such as Iran and China, "conducted influence activities" to promote their interests during the midterms. However, prior to this statement, Bloomberg reported that Facebook and Twitter, some of the world's most popular social media platforms, detected no evidence of alleged Chinese meddling in the 2018 US elections.

The United States previously imposed sanctions against Russia and China for allegedly meddling in US elections in 2016 and 2018. Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations as groundless domestic political stunts designed to fuel anti-Russian hysteria.

READ MORE: 'A Bigger Problem': Trump Says China Meddled in 2016 Presidential Election

The United States held its midterms in November last year.