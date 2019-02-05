Outrage as DC Art Piece Invites Visitors to Toss TRASH at Ivanka Trump Lookalike

Arts incubator CulturalDC has launched Ivanka Vacuuming, a 17-day surreal live art exhibit in the nation's capital, which helps visitors derive pleasure from the hard work of a woman who is intended to look like President Donald Trump's eldest daughter.

The model, clad in a pale pink dress and high heels, is going back and forth around a pink plush carpet with a vacuum cleaner.

There is a big white cube with a pile of crumbs on it standing in front of her; the visitors are encouraged to toss crumbs onto the carpet for her to vacuum them up with an unwavering smile. This process repeats itself for the entire duration of the performance.

There is also a livestream for those who cannot attend.

The Sisyphus-style art piece is open to interpretations, but the author, conceptual artist Jennifer Rubell, says it is meant to celebrate feminism and explore people's attitude toward Ivanka Trump.

"Inspired by a figure whose public persona incorporates an almost comically wide range of feminine identities — daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde — Ivanka Vacuuming is simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing."

"Here is what's complicated: we enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum. That is the icky truth at the centre of the work. It's funny, it's pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more," says Rubell. "We like having the power to elicit a specific and certain response. Also, we know she'll keep vacuuming whether we do it or not, so it's not really our fault, right?"

Commenters on social media did not appear to be that art-savvy, with many of them condemning the art piece as "sickening" and "bullying".

