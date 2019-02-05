US Senate Passes Amendment Opposing Plans to Exit Syria, Afghanistan

The Senate passed the amendment by a 70 to 26 vote on Monday.
It is expected to be included in a broader bill funding continued US support for Israel, Jordan and Syrian opposition groups that the House of Representatives is expected to take up later this week.
READ MORE: Erdogan Urges Trump to Fulfill Promise on US Withdrawal From Syria — Reports
Earlier, the bill to approve funding for Israel, cooperation with Jordan and continue US support for opposition groups in Syria the Senate invoked cloture but did not pass the bill.
