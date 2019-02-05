US Court Schedules Manafort Sentencing in Mueller Probe for March 13

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal court in Washington, DC has scheduled the sentencing for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort for March 13, a court filing revealed.

"It is further ordered that sentencing in this case is rest for Wednesday, March 13, 2019," the court document said on Monday.

Manafort is being sentenced after being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is probing allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US presidential election as well as allegations that Russia interfered in the US political system.

US Judge Amy Berman Jackson also orders Manafort's lawyers and Mueller to submit proposed reactions of the transcript of Monday's hearing.

Moreover, Berman set another sealed hearing for February 13.

In September, Manafort reached a plea agreement with the Special Counsel after a jury found him guilty a month earlier on eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

However, last month, Mueller submitted a 31-page court filing, penned by FBI agent Jeffrey Weiland, seeking to provide the evidentiary basis that some of Manafort’s statements made as part of his plea bargain were false.

The alleged lies include Manafort’s denial of having had contacts with Trump administration officials, the nature of a $125,000 payment to a firm working for him and his interactions with former business associate and translator Konstantin Kilimnik.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

US President Donald Trump has said on numerous occasions that the Mueller investigation is a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.