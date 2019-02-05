Trump Nominates Acting Secretary Bernhardt as Next US Interior Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Acting Secretary David Bernhardt is nominated to be the next US Secretary of the Interior, US President Donald Trump announced in a statement on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that David Bernhardt, Acting Secretary of the Interior, will be nominated as Secretary of the Interior," Trump said in a Twitter message. "David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived, and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed!"

Last year, US President Donald Trump announced that Ryan Zinke would step down at the end of the year after two years in office.

Ryan Keith Zinke is an American politician served as the 52nd United States Secretary of the Interior since 2017, in the Cabinet of Donald Trump. Prior to that, he served as the US Representative for Montana's at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017.