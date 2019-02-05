Schumer Blasts Trump, Says Administration ‘Embroiled in Chaos and Incompetence’

“The president will say predictably that the state of our Union is strong, but the truth is the state of the Trump economy is failing America’s middle class,” Schumer said. “The state of the Trump administration is embroiled in chaos and incompetence.”
Schumer blasted Trump over his economic, tax and health policies, as well as his foreign policy and the changes in his Cabinet.
READ MORE: Trump to Deliver State of the Union Address on 5 February — Letter
“The president makes these off the cuff decisions based on how someone looks and we all pay the price. […] Continuity and effectiveness of American government has been deeply compromised by the turmoil and turnover at the White House,” he said.
Trump is expected to give his speech on Tuesday, 5 February before Congress, Supreme Court Justices and members of his cabinet. The address was rescheduled after the partial government shutdown, which lasted 35 days and became the longest in US history.
Trump will call on Congress to compromise on a number of key issues such as immigration and trade, according to a senior administration official cited by the Hill.
“I want to see our country united,” Trump said last week during a pre-speech lunch with network news anchors. “If I could unite the country, I would consider it a tremendous success.”
