17:29 GMT +304 February 2019
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019

    Hillary Clinton Branded a Hypocrite as She Urges Virginia Gov. Northam to Resign

    While the number of US politicians calling for Virginia's governor to resign over his “blackface-KKK” yearbook photo continues to rise, a photo of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posing in front of a Confederate flag emerged on social media.

    Former US Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton recently joined the chorus of politicians calling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat himself, to resign over controversy sparked by the emergence of a 1984 photo from his yearbook that features two people, one wearing blackface while the other is clad in a KKK robe.

    "This has gone on too long. There is nothing to debate. He must resign," Hillary tweeted in response to a media report about both Virginia’s senators urging Northam to resign.

    ​Her statement, however, evoked a mixed reaction on social media: while some seemed inclined to agree with Hillary, others focused their attention on controversy surrounding the 2016 presidential candidate. 

    ​A number of people also recalled certain aspects of Hillary’s past, including her support of Northam’s election campaign and her relationship with Robert Byrd, a former high-ranking member of the Klan.

    ​Hillary Clinton’s calls were also echoed by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted that “Northam must resign, and those who try to help him stumble past this deserve scrutiny”.

    ​But while Ocasio-Cortez urged people to try and understand “how painful + eroding this is to American society, let alone the state of Virginia”, there were those who apparently did not see eye to eye with her on this matter.

    ​Meanwhile, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also ended up being thrust into the limelight amid the Northam scandal, after a photo of the former posing in front of a Confederate flag emerged online.

    ​According to Time Magazine, the picture was taken sometime in the early 1990s at a Sons of Confederate Veterans event.

    This development prompted social media users to debate whether McConnell should be pressured to resign as well.

    Related:

    Virginia Governor Says He Was Not in Racist Photo, Refuses to Step Down – Report
    Virginia Governor Northam Wore Racist Costume in Yearbook (PHOTO)
