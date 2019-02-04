Grammy-Nominated UK Rapper 21 Savage Arrested, May Be Deported From US - Report

In Atlanta, rapper 21 Savage (real name: Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was arrested for violating immigration laws, according to TMZ.

In Atlanta, rapper 21 Savage (real name: Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was arrested for violating immigration laws, according to TMZ.

According to the media outlet, 21 Savage, who has British citizenship, entered the US in 2005 but his visa expired in 2006. Since then, 21 Savage has been in the country illegally.

READ MORE: Rapper Who Threatened to Pimp Melania Trump in Jail After Fight — Reports

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, AKA ‘21 Savage', during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta," US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement, as quoted by the The Washington Post.

The rapper faces deportation. His fate will be decided by a federal court.

In 2014, 21 Savage was convicted in the United States for drug-related offences.