2 People Killed in US California as Aircraft Crashes Into House (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of two people were killed as a small aircraft crashed into a single-family house in the western US state of California, the Orange County Fire Authority said in a statement on Monday.

The twin-engine Cessna 414A aircraft crashed into a house in the suburban Orange County's city of Yorba Linda, igniting a fire, at around 2 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT) on Sunday,

"[Total of] 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital," the statement, posted on Twitter, read.

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_.

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

The deceased people have not been identified yet. The number of people who were aboard the aircraft remains unclear.

WATCH: Shoreham Air Show Jet Crashes, Erupts in Fireball

A press conference, where updated information on the accident will be given, is scheduled to begin at 4.00 P.M. local time, according to the statement of the Orange County Fire Authority.