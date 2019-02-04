Register
06:36 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Roger Stone leaves court in New York, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

    Trump Distances Himself From Roger Stone, Says He Defends Himself ‘Very Well’

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump once again called the ongoing investigation a politically-motivated “witch hunt,” adding that most of the charges have nothing to do with him, personally.

    Speaking in an interview for CBS on Super Bowl Sunday, Trump commented on recent charges brought against former associate Roger Stone, whom Fox News calls a "longtime adviser and confidant" of the president.

    According to Trump, Stone played no significant part in the 2016 election campaign and was only present for a short period.

    "Roger Stone didn't work on the campaign, except way, way at the beginning long before we're talking about," Trump stated, adding, "Roger is somebody that I've always liked… Roger's a character, but Roger was not — I don't know if you know this or not — Roger wasn't on my campaign, except way at the beginning."

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Disclosure of Mueller's Russia Probe Results Depends on Attorney General - Trump
    Stone was arrested January 25 on federal charges put forward by current US special counsel Robert Mueller. The charges include seven criminal counts of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and the obstruction of justice, among others.

    The indictment alleges that Stone misled lawmakers about his contacts with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the website itself. Stone reportedly denied all allegations last week, claiming that the charges against him are politically motivated.

    US intelligence officials suggest that data obtained from Wikileaks was stolen during alleged Russian cyber-attacks on Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

    "I am not accused of Russian collusion, I am not accused of collaboration with WikiLeaks, I am not accused of conspiracy," Stone said last week, cited by Marketwatch.com.

    "There is no evidence or accusation that I knew in advance about the source or the content of the WikiLeaks material," the former Trump ally noted.

    Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following a status conference in the criminal case against him brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    'This is Not a PR Campaign': Federal Judge Weighs Gag Order in Roger Stone's Case - Reports
    Rumors have been circulating that Trump could give Stone a presidential pardon in the event of the latter's conviction, but the president has denied considering the move, adding that Stone "looks like he's defending himself very well" in court.

    Trump reiterated that there was "no collusion, no obstruction, no nothing," during the 2016 presidential campaign, adding that most of the charges in the investigation have nothing to do with him.

    "Of the 34 people, many of them were bloggers from Moscow or they were people that had nothing to do with me, had nothing to do with what they're talking about or there were people that got caught telling a fib or telling a lie," the president avowed.

    "I think it's a terrible thing that's happened to this country because this investigation is a witch hunt," Trump remarked, adding that the ongoing investigation "doesn't implicate me in any way but I think it's a disgrace."

    Roger Stone is an American political consultant, author, lobbyist and strategist who has worked on the campaigns of a number of Republican politicians, including US Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, as well as Republican House Member Jack Kemp, former Senate Republican Majority Leader Bob Dole and, most recently, Trump.

    Related:

    Trump Says Received Assurance From Rosenstein He Isn't Target of Mueller’s Probe
    Mueller Requests More Time to Review Evidence Seized From Stone - Court Filing
    Mueller Probe Surrounded With 'Mayhem', Produced No Serious Output Yet - Kremlin
    US Evidence in Concord Management Case 'Altered, Disseminated' - Mueller
    Roger Stone Goes to Court as Mueller's Investigation Winds Down
    Acting US Attorney General Says Mueller Investigation 'Close to Being Completed'
    Roger Stone Says He Might Consider Cooperation With Mueller
    Tags:
    interview, Mueller Investigation, Roger Stone, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse