El Chapo Accused of Paedophilia, Poisoning Underage Girls With Drugs

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been accused of pedophilia. According to a US court, the odious criminal had sex with underage girls, whom he called "vitamins", according to CBS News.

According to a cooperating witness, in the late 2000s, Guzman repeatedly ordered the drugging of 13-year-old girls; a "powdery substance" was placed in their drinks, and he would have sex with them.

In turn, Eduardo Balarezo, one of Guzman's attorneys, called these accusations "extremely salacious" and said that El Chapo denied them.

"It is unfortunate that the material was publicly released just prior to the jury beginning deliberations," Balarezo said, as quoted by CNN.

El Chapo was extradited from Mexico to the United States in early 2017; the drug lord had often escaped from custody. At the moment, Guzman is in a US prison and is awaiting for the trial.