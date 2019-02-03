Bus Carrying Girls Basketball Team Rolls Over in West Virginia, 16 Injured

According to reports, a women's basketball team from Martinsburg High School was riding in the bus at the time of the accident; they were returning from the Big Atlantic Classic tournament, which was held in the town of Beckley.

A bus carrying a high school girls basketball team back to their school lost control and rolled over on an entrance ramp to Interstate 64 in the US state of West Virginia, causing 16 injuries, according to emergency officials.

"All players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, (West Virginia). She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team," school officials said in a Facebook post.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.